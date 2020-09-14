Organizers of the annual Finger Lakes Community College golf tournament are forgoing the in-person event this year and instead holding a fundraiser that supporters can take part in from home.

FLCC will host a Golf Ball Drop at noon Sept. 28 to support student scholarships. Participants can purchase golf balls at $25 each or five for $100, which will be dropped from a firetruck on campus. Prizes will go to golf balls landing closest to a pin — and furthest.

The event will be live-streamed on the official FLCC Facebook page. One thousand golf balls will be available for purchase and sold up to the time of the event, or until sold out.

Call 585-739-2434 or email margaret.lorenzetti@flcc.edu for details.