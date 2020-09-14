BRIGHTON — Nearly 300 people lost their jobs at The Louis S. Wolk Jewish Community Center of Greater Rochester, Inc. in Brighton.

The center announced Monday that it will not be able to have the majority of people who were previously furloughed due to the COVID-19 pandemic return to work.

According to the WARN notice posted on Sept. 11, 296 of the 343 furloughed employees will not return to work.

The center closed back in mid-March when New York went on PAUSE.

"While we were hopeful that this furlough would be temporary in nature and therefore, not result in a mass layoff, the ongoing restrictions imposed by New York State, in particular those relative to the operation of a fitness center, have now made it impossible for us to avoid such action," Chief Human Resources Officer Christine O’Rourke said in a statement.

The layoffs go into effect Sept. 14.