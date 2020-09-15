Demonstrators take to the streets in the wake of the firing of the Rochester police chief

More demonstrations are planned outside the Public Safety Building this morning.

Organizers said they'll be back on the streets at 8:30 a.m.

Monday night’s demonstrations ended early, around 10 p.m., after around 75 to 100 people gathered to protest on Jefferson Avenue. Protesters continue to demand justice for the death of Daniel Prude.

Demonstrators are still calling for the resignations of Mayor Lovely Warren and other city leaders after she released a new city report showing how Prude's death was handled.

This news comes after the mayor announced the firing of Rochester Police Chief La'Ron Singletary. His last day was Monday. Deputy Chief Mark Simmons will serve as the interim chief.

Free The People Roc and supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement said they aren't happy with that choice and are demanding that Warren step down.

Warren also suspended City Corporation Counsel Tim Curtin and Communications Director Justin Roj without pay for 30 days, citing their failure to follow policy procedure.

On Sept. 3, the mayor suspended the seven officers involved in the arrest of Daniel Prude with pay.