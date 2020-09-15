The town of Penfield will host a fall drop-off and recycling event for residents from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 2 and 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 3 at its Public Works Complex, 1607 Jackson Road.

Metals and appliance recycling, brush disposal, clothing and linen donations, and bottle and can collection will be available both days. Secure document destruction will take place on Oct. 3. There will be no electronics recycling at this event.

Accepted materials include furniture, refrigerators, dehumidifiers, air conditioners, lawn mowers, car tires, vehicle batteries, broken concrete and brush.

Unaccepted materials include TVs, computers, monitors, copiers, propane tanks, grass clippings, leaves, chemical drums, hazardous materials, gasoline, motor oil, paint and driveway sealer. Visit monroecounty.gov/ecopark for information.

“Spring drop-off in May was canceled in compliance with public health guidelines for COVID-19,” Supervisor Tony LaFountain said. “We’re happy to reschedule the service this calendar year before winter. It made sense to combine drop-off with our annual fall recycling day and make it a two-day event.

“Many families used their time at home to clear out and clean up, so there’s a lot of demand for disposal and recycling. Those who cleaned files can come by Saturday only to safely dispose of confidential and sensitive documents. People can also donate clothing at the St. Pauly shed and drop their returnable cans and bottles in the Scouts’ collection shed.”

This event is for Penfield residents only. Proof of residency will be checked at the gate. The Department of Public Works can answer questions at (585) 340-8710 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Mondays-Fridays.

Items not collected at this event can go to Monroe County’s year-round Ecopark facility at 10 Avion Drive near the airport.