Due to social distancing guidelines associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, an online exhibit will replace this year’s Penfield Art Association Autumn Show and Sale usually held at the Legacy at Willow Pond.

This exhibit will highlight 51 paintings by 28 area artists starting Oct. 1. Some of the artwork is for sale. Work will be shown online, but not judged.

The Autumn Show and Sale is one of three annual exhibits presented by the Penfield Art Association. Formed in 1963, the group now has more than 70 members from throughout Greater Rochester. It is open to artists of all skill levels and people interested in the 2D visual arts.

Visit penfieldartassociation.com to view the exhibit.