The 2020 Rochester Walk to End Alzheimer’s will take place on Oct. 10, raising awareness and funds for dementia care, support and research.

The Walk, which attracted more than 1,500 participants and raised nearly $300,000 in 2019, will look different this year. Instead of hosting a large gathering, participants will walk as individuals or in small groups of friends and family on sidewalks, tracks and trails across Greater Rochester.

A virtual pep rally for participants was held in early September. Maureen McGuire, volunteer chair of the 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s and News 8 anchor, hosted the event.

“After my father passed away, my entire family got involved with the Walk, raising money for research,” she said. “My father wanted to take part in a clinical trial knowing it wouldn’t benefit him, but might benefit us or our children or our grandchildren. He was committed to finding a cure or a treatment that would stop the disease on its tracks. It’s our family’s legacy to make sure that Alzheimer’s comes to an end.”

Diane Ross, of Fairport, shared the story of her mother, Delores Yurkin, who is living with dementia in a memory care facility. Sue Ras, of Brockport, talked about losing her husband Jim to frontotemporal dementia, getting involved in the Walk and becoming one of the top fundraisers for the event in the last three years.

McGuire will host the opening ceremony on Walk Day, Oct. 10, at 9 a.m. The event will be delivered to participants’ smartphones, tablets and computers.

That same day, volunteers will create the Promise Garden to honor those impacted by dementia in a drive-thru format. The Promise Garden will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Frontier Field VIP parking lot. Participants will honor those affected by dementia with blue, yellow, purple and orange flowers, highlighting the different reasons people take part in the Walk.

Visit alz.org/walk to register.