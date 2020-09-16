Several city residents are upset over noise at Land of Legends Raceway in town of Canandaigua

CANANDAIGUA — It appears that city residents upset about noise from the Land of Legends Raceway in the town of Canandaigua may have to take matters into their own hands if they want relief.

Several city and town residents approached the Canandaigua Town Board about the noise issue earlier this summer, and then approached City Council for help.

But after hearing of the city’s legal recourse, members of council’s environmental committee on Tuesday night opted to stay out of the battle, citing cost primarily and doubts over the city’s standing should it seek an injunction.

Councilmember Renée Sutton said she understands the concerns of residents and feels “terrible” for them but has “no appetite” to take this on.

Nancy Yacci, of Gibson Street, is among the residents who told members of City Council’s environmental and parks committee last month that noise is a growing disturbance in the community, particularly weeknight races. Many of the residents also approached the Town Board with the same concerns earlier in the summer.

Yacci said decibel readings at her home exceeded the 65 decibels set in the city’s noise ordinance.

“Frankly, the sound volumes are excessive and dangerous,” Yacci said a month ago.

Other residents said many have come to accept the Saturday night racing over the many years the track has been in operation, but that relatively recent weeknight noise is increasingly difficult to take.

The track has been in operation since the 1950s, and besides being out of the city’s jurisdiction, the track has been operating as a “pre-existing, non-conforming use,” according to the city Corporation Counsel David Hou.

Promoter Paul Cole, who spoke at a public meeting in July before the Town Board, said some of the races have been scheduled on weekdays this year as a way for the track to remain viable during the coronavirus pandemic. Cole, as well as some Canandaigua residents, also cited the economic benefit the track provides to the area as well as it serving as a recreational outlet for families.

Councilmember Stephen Uebbing said Tuesday that for those who find it a nuisance, others from all walks of life find it a source of entertainment. Racing “is the foundation of the (Ontario County) Fairgrounds,” Uebbing said.

If city residents decide to seek legal relief on their own, City Council may revisit the issue, according to Councilmember Karen White, who chairs the committee.