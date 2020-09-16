Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

East Rochester

William Cavatassi, Nathan Chambers, Devin Gross, Nathan Jantz and Summer Kier, of East Rochester, joined the freshman class this fall at Alfred State.

Ethan Dorow, of East Rochester, graduated in May 2020 from Colgate University in Hamilton.

Fairport

Sovay Anderberg, of Fairport, graduated in May 2020 from Colgate University in Hamilton.

David Delyser, Justin Gutierrez, Andrew Johnson, Trevor Kaiser, Veronica Ligammari, Eric Manzler, Collin Vimislik and Morgan Wells, of Fairport, joined the freshman class this fall at Alfred State.

Alyssa Jordan Lohr, of Fairport, was named to the summer 2020 dean’s list at Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston.

Johnathan Parker, of Fairport, graduated in August 2020 from Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston.

Henrietta

Jonah Prindle, Robert Sellers and Willie Walker, of Henrietta, joined the freshman class this fall at Alfred State.

Honeoye Falls

Kevin Stottler, of Honeoye Falls, joined the freshman class this fall at Alfred State.

Pittsford

Michael Bupp, Jesse Countryman, Shane Holly, Abigail Jones, Jamison Pomroy, Devon Valdez and Joseph VanZandt, of Pittsford, joined the freshman class this fall at Alfred State.

Lucille Bonin and Hannah Cannon, of Pittsford, graduated in May 2020 from Colgate University in Hamilton.

Rochester

Christopher Baerman, Lily Patrick, Vina Pham, Evon Powell, Sean Reilly, Debra Ross, Maryam Sayeed and Quinlan Scoma, of Rochester, joined the freshman class this fall at Alfred State.

Ellen Chinchilli, of Rochester, was selected to serve as a Nesbitt-Johnston Writing Center tutor at Hamilton College in Clinton for the 2020-21 academic year. Chinchilli is a senior majoring in biology, as well as French and francophone studies.

Rush

Sarah Mack, of Rush, joined the freshman class this fall at Alfred State.

West Henrietta

Eric Leavitt and Daniel Wheatley, of West Henrietta, joined the freshman class this fall at Alfred State.