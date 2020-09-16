Drive-thru coronavirus food assistance distributions are planned throughout the fall in Canandaigua, Clifton Springs and Geneva for Ontario County residents in need.

Each household will receive boxes of groceries containing dairy, cooked meat and produce. Boxes are served on a first come, first served basis.

Distributions will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 21, Oct. 5 and Oct. 26 at the Boys & Girls Club of Geneva, 160 Carter Road; noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 28 and Oct. 13 at Zion Fellowship, 5188 Bristol Road, Canandaigua; and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Wellspring Food Distribution Center, 22 Teft Ave., Clifton Springs.