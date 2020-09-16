Honeoye Falls resident joins EFPR Group

Richard Bartling, of Honeoye Falls, recently joined EFPR Group LLP as an internal accountant in the finance department.

Bartling grew up in Lexington, South Carolina. He received his Master of Accountancy degree from Gardner-Webb University in North Carolina.

EFPR Group is an accounting and business consulting firm headquartered in Rochester, with offices in Albany, Buffalo, Corning and Jupiter, Florida.

Brighton manager wins ESAAL All-Star Award

Kelsey Persons, memory care manager at the Landing of Brighton, received a 2020 All-Star Award from the Empire State Association of Assisted Living.

The award honors individuals who go above and beyond their usual job description.

Persons joined the Landing in December 2018. She hired and trained new staff while learning all she could about her residents and their families. Within the first year, the Landing’s census went from 16 residents to 31 in its Memory Care Unit.

Amid COVID, Persons is responsible for keeping the unit running smoothly and successfully. Her daily routine includes individually taking care of residents’ personal hygiene, making sure they are nourished and spending hours managing her staff’s schedules to get some relief.