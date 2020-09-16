Local residents join EFPR Group

James Ambalavanar, of Webster, and Peter Shimshock, of Penfield, recently joined EFPR Group LLP as staff accountants.

Ambalavnar is working in the attest department. He received his Bachelor of Science in accounting with a minor in finance from SUNY Geneseo.

Shimshock, who grew up in Bloomfield Township, Michigan, is working in the tax and business services department. He earned his Bachelor of Science in accounting from Michigan State University and his master’s degree in accountancy from Walsh College, also in Michigan.

EFPR Group is an accounting and business consulting firm headquartered in Rochester, with offices in Albany, Buffalo, Corning and Jupiter, Florida.