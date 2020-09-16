Local residents named ESL managers

ESL Federal Credit Union recently named Nick Mesh, of Greece, and Brian Van Allen, of Chili, to management positions.

As cash management relationship manager, Mesh will oversee the development, sales, implementation and servicing of cash management services for business customers. He holds more than 30 years of banking and finance experience.

Van Allen was named branch manager of the Merchants Walk office to oversee operations including loan and deposit, cash management, compliance policies, and the management of branch personnel. He holds more than 14 years of banking and finance experience.