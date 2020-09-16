Bryant & Stratton College recently announced an educational partnership with Salvatores’s Old Fashioned Pizzeria.

This partnership provides employees at Salvatore’s 29 locations the opportunity to take a free course and use those credits to matriculate into one of the college’s 21 diploma, associate and bachelor’s degree programs.

“This partnership with SoccerSam and his team will provide integral resources to make higher education more accessible to Salvatore’s employees,” said Michael Mariani, Rochester campus director at Bryant & Stratton. “Demonstrating our collective understanding of the importance of an educated workforce, this collaboration is an investment in the career advancement of our community.”

The partnership also includes the establishment of a Salvatore’s tuition grant program to benefit employees pursuing a degree.

“By offering opportunities for our employees and franchisees to advance their education, we hope to not only promote well-rounded team members, but make their career aspirations more attainable” said Salvatore “SoccerSam” Fantauzzo, founder and CEO of Salvatore’s.

Bryant & Stratton has campuses in Greece and Henrietta. It is offering classes in a blended format this fall.