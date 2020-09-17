Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Kylie Benway, of Farmington, graduated in May 2020 from Colgate University in Hamilton.

Connor Guarino, Benjamin Kamal, Jennifer Pacella, Jared Phillips, John Saporito, Gene Tolomay and Zachary Turner, of Victor, joined the freshman class this fall at Alfred State.

Nathan Krueger, of Farmington, interned with the Buffalo Bisons this summer as part of their academic studies at Canisius College in Buffalo. Krueger earned a degree in sport management.

Maxwell Wheeler, of Victor, graduated in August 2020 from Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston. Wheeler was named to the summer 2020 dean’s list.