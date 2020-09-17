My husband and I recently walked the trail through Miller Park in the town of Canandaigua. This is the newest park the town has developed and is a great retreat from all the stresses of the day.

Sitting in the gazebo at the top of the hill was a beautiful view of the County Courthouse standing magnificently in the distance, among the beautiful vistas of the surrounding hills and fields. Along the trail, we were pleased to find several signs detailing various wildlife, birds and trees that could be seen from the area with brief descriptions of each. As transplants to Canandaigua in 2013 from Texas, we were interested to learn about each of them.

Since our relocation here, we are daily wowed by the natural beauty of New York and all the amazing parks and effort our local and state governments have taken to help us get out and enjoy this wonderful gift. Please do not take these for granted, as many states have neither the resources nor the inclination to provide such wonderful places for their residents.

We are blessed to live here, especially during this pandemic where being outside is so beneficial and comforting!

Lois Golbeck

Canandaigua