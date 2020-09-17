Meet Clara! She is one of quite a few kittens almost ready for adoption.
It has been very hard for Pet Adoption Network to secure prompt surgery appointments during the COVID crisis. Therefore, the kittens are waiting in their foster homes longer than we’d like.
Please visit our website (petadoptionnetwork.org). If you see a kitten that interests you, please send an inquiry and we will respond with their available date.
Pet Adoption Network: Clara
Meet Clara! She is one of quite a few kittens almost ready for adoption.