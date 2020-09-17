Gateways Music Festival, in association with Eastman School of Music, will be held virtually on Nov. 9-13.

“A key reason for moving the festival to the fall was to increase interaction between our Gateways musicians and students from the Rochester City School District and Eastman,” said Lee Koonce, president and artistic director. “Since that is no longer possible, the virtual platform provides a good way for Gateways musicians to connect with students in a safe and effective way.

“Like everyone, we are saddened to be unable to gather in person, but, along with the rest of the planet, we are learning how to gather online in real time and that can meet some of our human need for contact and connection. At the same time, working in the virtual space also opens new and exciting opportunities for our audiences to engage with us at times and in spaces that work best for them.”

The 2020 festival will include virtual solo and ensemble performances; the Paul J. Burgett Memorial Lecture Series, which features a panel discussion on the intersections of Black Lives Matter and classical music; a weeklong Residency with ROCmusic and RCSD schools with instrumental music programs; new and rebroadcasts of recent radio programs on WXXI-FM; two film screenings; and a daily segment featuring Gateways’ colleague organizations from around the world.

The opening event will be “Rochester’s Own,” a virtual concert featuring Rochester area professional classical musicians of African descent in venues throughout the city.

“Rochester is home to more than a few Black world-class classical musicians and this is an opportunity to showcase as many of them as we can.” said James Norman, Gateways board chair.

Gateways got a taste of virtual programming in June when the full Gateways Orchestra released a video performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” with more than 70 musicians from around the world.

“We look forward to the time when we can again bring 100 or more musicians to Rochester and resume our extensive programming in the community,” said Alexander Laing, Gateways’ clarinetist and chair of the festival’s Artistic Programs Committee.

All virtual events will be accessed through the festival’s website and Facebook page.