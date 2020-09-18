The Community Crisis Fund recently awarded 27 grants totaling $1,593,975 in a new phase of funding to support nonprofit organizations with costs related to reopening or maintaining safe operations, as well as those that serve priority populations or are led by persons of color.

An additional $130,397 was approved for grants to 13 organizations for emergency or basic needs, bringing the total awarded to $1,724,372.

Mobilized by the United Way of Greater Rochester and Rochester Area Community Foundation, the Fund started receiving contributions after the COVID-19 pandemic forced a statewide shutdown. Since March, more than $6.1 million has been raised through donations from foundations, local businesses and institutions, and individuals. Nearly $5.1 million has been distributed from the fund.

Funding priorities expanded to support and fortify nonprofits or resident-led community groups serving priority populations, including Black, Latinx, refugees, migrants, rural communities, people with physical and/or cognitive disabilities, and older adults; advance efforts to create more equitable outcomes for these populations; and alleviate the burden on nonprofits for uncovered costs for personal protective equipment and supplies needed to remain open or reopen safely.

Priority status goes to grant requests from organizations led by people of color and/or have staff and board leadership reflecting the communities they serve, that provide opportunities for consumers to take on decision-making roles, and demonstrate that at least 75% of recipients fall within the priority populations.

Nonprofits receiving grants in this new phase of funding are Anthony L. Jordan Health Corp., Arc of Genesee Orleans, Beyond the Sanctuary Inc., Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Rochester, Cameron Community Ministries, Celebration of Life Community Inc., Community Food Cupboard of Rochester, Empire Justice Center on behalf of the Telesca Center for Justice Partners, First Genesis Baptist Church, Friendship Children’s Center, Heritage Christian Services, Hope Hall School, Hope Lutheran Church, House of Mercy, Ibero-American Action League, Living Word Urban Christian Institute Inc., Nativity Preparatory Academy of Rochester, Ontario Arc, Open Door Mission, Rochester Area Interfaith Hospitality Network, Refugees Helping Refugees, Saint’s Place, School of the Holy Childhood, University of Rochester — School-Based Health Centers, Urban League of Rochester, Villa of Hope and Wilson Commencement Park.

The nonprofit organizations receiving support for emergency or basic needs were Beta Chi Chi Inc., Carolyn’s Cupboard at Abundant Grace Church, Catholic Charities of Buffalo, Catholic Family Center, Dimitri House Inc., Jordan Health Center, Lifespan of Greater Rochester, Newark Emmanuel Free Lunch Program, Project Stork Inc., Rochester Jewels Inc., St. Peter’s Kitchen, Seneca Falls Library and Volunteers of America.

Grant applications are due on the third Friday of every month. Visit bit.ly/CrisisFunding2 for information.