WARSAW — The man convicted of attempted murder of the Wyoming County Sheriff was sentenced to 25 years in prison Thursday.

Lynn Michael Hall followed closely behind Sheriff Gregory Rudolph as he headed to work in Attica in December 2018.

When Sheriff Rudolph pulled over, police say Hall got out of his car and threatened the sheriff with a knife. Troopers have said Hall attempted to grab Rudolph's weapon before managing to get him on the ground and threaten him with a knife. During the fight, two newspaper delivery drivers, along with an off-duty trooper, stopped to help Rudolph. Hall was then taken into custody.

"To have my children and step-children question their safety because of a job I chose and particularly your behavior is almost insurmountable when it comes to forgiveness," Rudolph said.

"We extend our apology and acknowledge Sheriff Rudolph's graciousness throughout this case," Hall's Attorney, Jim Napier, said.

Hall was previously deemed not competent to stand trial, and trial dates were later postponed due to COVID-19. He pleaded guilty to the charges in June.

Hall's lawyer said Hall will be treated for his mental illness in prison.