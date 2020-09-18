City Council today will vote on legislation dealing with an independent investigation into the death of Daniel Prude

For a third straight night, protesters on Thursday remained outside Rochester City Hall, demanding justice for Daniel Prude.

So far, they've been protesting for 16 nights straight.

Speakers reiterated their list of demands for city leaders. Their number one demand: Fire the seven officers seen in the Prude video and bring them to justice.

Demonstrators have vowed to occupy City Hall until their demands are met.

Later today, Rochester City Council will hold a special meeting where members will vote on legislation that would authorize further action in the independent investigation into Prude's death.

The meeting starts at 11:30 a.m. over Zoom and will also be streamed on YouTube and Facebook.