Authors and academics discuss the influence media has on framing race and how to move away from stereotypical visions

Wood Library’s last panel discussion on race and racism discussed the media, and how it can often reinforce harmful and negative stereotypes when it comes to African-Americans, people of color and the African continent as well.

The panel, as part of the Canandaigua's Equity and Racial Task Force, featured four speakers, in addition to moderator Luticha Doucette and Adult Services Librarian Alexis Lawrence.

The discussion opened with an analysis of news coverage around Africa, and how it contributed to negative stereotypes of the continent.

Using recent examples of articles published in The New York Times, Jessica Farrell, predoctoral fellow at Hobart and William Smith Colleges’ Center for Gender and Justice, discussed what she described as the “danger of the single story,” when it came to highlighting African issues.

“Black individuals are too often defined by their worse” moments, Farrell said, noting how many of the articles that have been published about the continent focused solely on terrorism, implied corruption and violence. This contrasted sharply, according to Farrell, with depictions of white American life, which often has extensive news coverage, allowing for readers to “compartmentalize,” when a negative story is written.

“I argued [in my dissertation] that because the media focuses on disaster and reduces nuance, coverage of Africa” is often homogenized as perpetually violent and unstable, with no news stories on mundane or everyday events to counteract this narrative, Farrell said.

Throughout her presentation, Farrell also provided several specific examples of headlines from the Times which reinforced this narrative, removing nuance and context for the reader. The net result of each headline, according to Farrell, “subtly folds African into a space of unrelenting violence.”

“I argue that is very precise,” Farrell said.

The conversation then shifted over to CaTyra Polland, CEO and founder of the publishing group Love For Words, who is also the host of the podcast Editor Knows Best and an author herself. Polland focused her discussion on language, and how specific phrases used by the media can help contribute to more negative framing around stories centered on African-Americans.

When news media incorporates phrases such as ex-con instead of formerly incarcerated, or at-risk and urban as euphemisms for stories centered on Black people, the harsher language can reinforce negative stereotypes, Polland said.

“These stories are more negative when they involve African-Americans in the headlines,” Polland said.

Similarly, Polland described her participation in a Causeway Community Partners survey on local news stories, which also found overwhelming representation of Black people in sports stories. The framing of these stories, she said, also served to reinforce specific stereotypes around African-Americans.

Mockery was also a common tool used by news media, Polland added, citing the reaction to a 2018 political cartoon depicting Serena Williams after her loss at the US Open of the same year and the 2017 New Yorker cover of Michelle and Barack Obama.

“So again, we often see this type of mockery in media, much more so than any other race,” she said.

Polland also covered how to implement change in the existing narrative, telling viewers that there were multiple ways to “change the narrative,” whether it came to attending protests to writing letters.

“Don’t judge yourself because you’re not doing X, Y and Z," she said. "Find out what works best for you and continue fighting the good fight. Just make sure you’re doing something productive. We need everybody to join in on that.”

Sejal Shah, author and instructor at Pacific Lutheran University, read passages from her book “This Is One Way To Dance." As well, author and activist Mia Birdsong read from her book “How to Show Up.”

Birdsong also discussed how to change the narrative away from stereotypes and what she called the “normative of whiteness.”

“Whiteness is seen as this normative standard to meet, where you move from,” she said, describing it as the baseline people of color are asked to reach.

One way to change that narrative is to read stories from Black writers or other people of color, Birdsong advised.

“We should not be spending time debunking things that are wrong,” but instead focus on creating a new frame, she said. “These stories are going to be richer, are going to be more complex, are going to be more human.”

After taking questions, Lawrence and Doucette thanked the panelists for their time, and the viewers for attending, with Doucette hoping attendees would use the three discussions as inspiration in achieving change.

“I hope everyone uses this as a springboard and uses it to make the change we wish to see in the world," Doucette said.