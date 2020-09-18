Iron Smoke Distillery and Rochester Midland Corp. recently received the first Resiliency Award from the American Marketing Association Rochester.

This award recognizes the extraordinary efforts taken during the pandemic to meet the challenges presented to businesses by COVID-19.

Iron Smoke Distillery in Fairport flipped from creating whiskey to making hand sanitizer in mid-March. Through RMC’s distribution network, the companies were able to get almost 90,000 gallons of sanitizer to health care facilities and industrial clients.

The marketing campaign, submitted by Leclair Communications in Pittsford, focused on the partnership between Iron Smoke and Ogden-based RMC, and their commitment to donating 10,000 bottles to first-responders and charity agencies.

The Resiliency Award was added to the 27 categories normally adjudicated by AMA Rochester during its annual Pinnacle Awards competition. The in-person ceremony was canceled this year, so a virtual ceremony was held on Facebook Live.

The annual Pinnacle Awards recognize the best results-generating marketing campaigns and advertising work in Rochester by both for-profit companies and nonprofit organizations. The coveted Marketer of the Year Award went to First American Equipment Finance (for profit) and Monroe Community College (nonprofit).