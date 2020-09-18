The Rochester Museum & Science Center Preschool welcomes Carey Sisson as the new head of Preschool.

Sisson is new to the position for the 2020-21 school year, but she is not an unfamiliar face, having worked at the RMSC Preschool for four years as a classroom teacher.

“The RMSC Preschool builds on a child’s natural curiosity and interest in science, technology and the world around them,” Sisson said. “We consider ourselves partners with our parents, a child’s first teacher, to develop a love for inquiry and lifelong learning.”

Sisson brings nearly 30 years of experience working in youth education. She also spent years creating, developing and delivering professional development programs for teachers and administrators as a part of EdisonLearning.