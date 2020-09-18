Frost advisories for some New York counties are in place for Saturday morning; others may come Sunday

Unusually cool weather has arrived into the Finger Lakes region and will linger through the weekend.

Get ready for the cold. Temperatures for Friday will only be near 60 degrees for a high with clear skies. Tonight, temps will fall into the 30s for many away from Lake Ontario.

This may lead to some patchy frost to form near and south of the Thruway tomorrow morning.

The National Weather Service in Buffalo has placed Genesee, Wyoming and Livingston counties under a frost advisory for tomorrow morning.

More advisories are likely to be issued for Sunday morning as well.

Rochester will be close to a record low on Saturday. The current record is 36 degrees set in 1993.

After a cold weekend, temps will bounce back next week. Temps will climb into the 70s by midweek.