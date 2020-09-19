City Council and police are looking to make the park a more accepting place

CANANDAIGUA — In response to reports of bullying at Jefferson Park, City Council is planning to address the problem in a number of ways.

The most notable feature of Jefferson Park, which is at Jefferson Avenue and Tillotson Street in the city’s Ward 2, is the skatepark built 10 years ago, among other amenities.

But rather than flying high aboard skateboards and bicycles, many who visit the park are left feeling low, judging by posts on social media that set off a firestorm of comments about bullying at the park, prompting City Council to attempt to take some sort of action.

Councilmember Erich Dittmar, citing the social media accounts of experiences at the park, said there have been complaints of threats and physical danger.

“It sounds like somewhat of a widespread problem,” Dittmar said during City Council’s environmental committee meeting last Tuesday night.

Among the possible next steps is having Canandaigua police officers — who already visit the park as many as three to four times a shift — talk with youngsters.

Since July 1, Canandaigua Police Chief Mathew Nielsen said officers have acted on nine reports characterized as juvenile issues, as well as reports of harassment. Many involved youths around the ages of 12, and most of the follow-up has involved counseling with family members present, Nielsen said.

Also, city officials are in the process of organizing a neighborhood meeting that would involve parent participation.

Having parents present for the meetings or in the park may help solve part of the problem, Councilmember Karen White said, as they “generally help supervise some of the behavior that’s unsupervised.”

The overall hope is to nip the problem in the bud, Dittmar said.

“We don’t want to see kids bullied,” he said.