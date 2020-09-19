More people are spending time outdoors and staying close to home for a COVID-19 fall

The days are shorter, the nights cooler and the kids are back in school — sort of. This is no ordinary autumn but many are feeling optimistic. Fall is bringing a breath of fresh air during COVID-19 as people stay closer to home and find more outdoor activities to enjoy as the leaves begin to turn from green to gold.

At outdoor attractions that hit a sweet spot this summer — think the new Central on Main outdoor dining space in Canandaigua, and the well-established Aerial Adventure Park at Bristol Mountain — there’s even more time to take in the offerings.

Bristol Mountain Vice President Steve Fuller, who heads up the Aerial Adventure Park, said this summer saw more folks coming from the immediate area and Finger Lakes region. He is optimistic for the fall season, expecting that trend to continue with people looking for outdoor fun and “to explore what’s in their backyard.”

The Aerial Adventure Park expanded its hours moving into the fall. With new and different fall schedules for schools, Fuller said it is a way to provide a safe, fun outdoor environment for families to enjoy in the fall weather. The park offers dozens of elements such as ziplines, tightrope walks, rope ladders, bridges, and skateboard.

“For all of the challenges that we have all been faced with, it was reassuring to see the response from those in the community to get outside and participate in the activities that make the Finger Lakes such a special place to work and play,” Fuller said.

Taking off now are the annual Sky Rides at Bristol Mountain, which offer 15-20 minute rides from the Comet Express chairlift to the summit of Bristol Mountain for a panoramic view of fall foliage in the Bristol Hills. With COVID-19 distancing requirements, advanced registration is needed for both the Aerial Adventure Park and the Sky Rides, with a limited number of admissions per time period for the Sky Ride.

The I Love NY FAll Foliage Report marks a turning point this weekend with fall foliage emerging across upstate. The southern part of Ontario County is expected to see 10% color change, with hints of burgundy and yellow. Just south of Rochester, Monroe County spotters reporting from the town of Brighton predict an 8% to 10% color change with maple trees beginning to show red, dark red, yellow and orange coloration of average brilliance at the edges and treetops. North of Rochester, reports from Greece predict less than 10% color with a few muted shades of yellow and olive green starting to appear.

In Canandaigua, Denise Chaapel, manager of the downtown Canandaigua Business Improvement District, said Central on Main, which launched in August, has made a big hit. The outdoor dining space, with patrons choosing fare from multiple downtown restaurants, is scheduled to wrap up the weekend of Oct. 3 — but weekends may be extended depending on the weather, said Chaapel. About 20 different restaurants are participating, with most delivering to the table in the space between Simply Crépes restaurant and the Canandaigua Chamber of Commerce office on South Main Street. The area can accommodate about 100 socially distanced patrons at a time, with umbrellas and lighting. Live music was also added. Chaapel said some evenings have attracted in total between 200 and 250 patrons, with not a long wait.

Looking ahead, the BID is planning its annual “Fall into Canandaigua” event, though it will be a little different this year. Chaapel said the proposal now in the approval process would be more of a fair concept, focused on safe and fun activities that maintain social distancing. “People are eager to come out,” she said.

“It’s really about reworking, pivoting as best we can,” Chaapel said.