Referring to the noise of racing cars at the County Fairgrounds on County Road 10, which by the way has been the allowed norm for many years, I offer these comments.

First of all, this occurs only one season of the year and a few nights per week. We live well within the din also, being on North Road; however, we invite others to witness our thoroughfare of the almost constant roar of dump trucks, tractor trailers, mufflerless motorcycles and regular vehicles that roar past our home daily — all seasons. We are the route from Rochester Road (state Route 332) and Chapin Road (state Route 21 N) it seems, and it is so loud that we have to end conversations each time one passes, drowning out all other sounds. Having the occasional visitor on the front porch requires just smiling at each other in between spurts of talking.

Of course, our slower-moving farm vehicles are a major irritant to these busy drivers and "being here first" matters not at all if we are hit by the impatient come-latelys.

We had a dirt road when we moved here in 1957, when kids could safely play in the road; quite a transition, but one needs to move and live with the times. We can't change the noise we have to endure, but we can ask that folks slow down — everywhere.

Donna Andrews

Canandaigua