The decision comes at the direction of Wayne County Department of Health

The Clyde-Savannah Central School District will be closed Monday out of an abundance of caution as contact tracing continues for a previous COVID-19 case.

In a letter sent out from school Superintendent Michael Hayden, the actions are being taken at the direction of the Wayne County Department of Health as precautionary measures that fit with the health department's contact tracing protocol. The closing will allow for more time to review possible exposures.

Hayden said in the letter that the district and health department will continue to monitor the situation and send out relevant updates.

While not stated specifically, the closure is likely connected to a positive case reported involving a non-teaching staff member that was revealed Saturday. The announcement of Clyde-Savannah's closure comes the same day that Greece Arcadia High School confirmed two students had tested positive.

The uncertainties around the situation concern Joni Gaziano, who has two kids in the district.

"Well how do you know the people who was on that bus wasn't in the classrooms with the kids?" she said. "Do you know what they touched? How do you know they weren't infected already when they went into the school? And then it's like, why would I, I'm having issues about sending my kids back. Are they gonna be safe, is the school going to be sanitized?"

Hayden’s letter, in part, follows:

"We recognize this is an inconvenience to many of our families, but our primary concern is the health and wellness of all students and staff — and we thank you for your understanding and cooperation.

The District will continue to operate under the direction of the Health Department regarding additional steps moving forward. We will continue to closely monitor the situation and communicate all relevant updates, utilizing the tools we use for weather-related closures.

As I shared yesterday, this news serves as a reminder of the importance of wearing a mask, washing hands and practicing social distancing. We encourage all our families to continue taking steps to minimize the spread of COVID-19 and to contact your medical provider or the Department of Health if you have any additional questions or concerns.

I want to assure you that the District and the Department of Health are taking every necessary precaution. The safety of our school community remains a top priority.”