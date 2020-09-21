The justification for Senate Republicans not extending the enhanced unemployment insurance during the pandemic was that it might encourage people to not work at all. Well, now we know better: the extra unemployment insurance has been gone for over a month now and it has not led to a rush of new hiring.

The reason should be obvious: the reason people aren’t working isn’t because they get an unemployment check, it’s because during a pandemic there aren’t enough jobs. Bartenders, waiters, cashiers, cooks, stage hands, event staff, movie theater ushers — in vast swaths of the country many of those industries are decimated. They’re just not hiring, because there’s nothing to hire for. Those jobs are gone and not coming back until the pandemic is over. That, in turn, has led to the reduction of other economic activity: people have less money, so they’re spending less, which leads to businesses downsizing. State budgets are devastated from the loss of sales taxes, so they’re cutting back and more jobs are lost.

This is not the fault of the people being laid off. And the idea that the government shouldn’t help them because that will discourage them from applying to jobs that do not exist is grotesque. The unemployed desperately need more unemployment support — and that support will help keep the rest of the economy going. We are all depending on it.

•••

If you don’t think climate change is a national emergency, consider that the entire west coast of the United States is on fire and that the smoke is traveling as far as Buffalo.

Which … is pretty terrifying, don’t you think? And not the sort of thing that used to happen?

The worst air quality in the world has been in California and Oregon. Is that normal?

Meanwhile, Phoenix, Arizona, saw 53 straight days of 110-degree heat. Almost twice the previous record.

Hurricane Laura was the 12th named storm so far in 2020, also a record.

For the first time, the nation’s federal flood-insurance program is requiring that some of its payouts be used not to rebuild lost property, but to relocate owners to places not under threat from flooding.

While there’s too much water on the coasts, elsewhere there’s not enough to go round. One of the major water supplies for Louisiana, Arkansas, Tennessee, Mississippi and Tennessee is routinely overdrawn by hundreds of millions of gallons a day. Projections predict that the Ogallala Aquifer could be gone by the end of the century and a third of America’s irrigation groundwater would go with it. The Colorado River is a major water supply for both 40 million Americans and many of our western farmers — and its average flow has declined for most of the last 30 years.

This doesn’t just sound like a natural disaster. This sounds like an economic crisis waiting to happen. This sounds like a national security crisis. Somebody really ought to do something about that.

As we’ve seen with COVID-19, major crises don’t go away just because we try to ignore them. Owning the libs didn’t reduce COVID deaths and it won’t stop the national security crisis caused by climate devastation.

•••

I condemn violence against police officers. Unequivocally. Violence of any kind has no place in either protest or civic discourse. People accused of perpetrating it should be arrested and tried.

That’s not hard. Joe Biden’s said it dozens of times. He’s run ads saying it.

The thing is, we can condemn violence against police officers — my heart goes out to the two deputies in Los Angeles — while also removing officers from the force when they use violence inappropriately.

Police who torture or kill civilians do not belong on the force. Police who manufacture or plant evidence do not belong on the force.

In a democracy, the people get to decide who polices them and what policies the police need to follow.

That’s not complicated either.

•••

It’s amazing how many people who follow QAnon are furious with the mainstream media for using anonymous sources.

•••

The accusations that women being held at an ICS detention center in Georgia were forced to undergo hysterectomies is too horrifying for words. I don't know if it’s true or not — right now we don’t have proof, although more allegations are coming forward. I desperately hope it’s not true. But this is why we shouldn’t let places like these be unregulated and immune from legal oversight: if that detention center had clear oversight, it would be easy to say whether or not that happened. But because we allow the executive branch to run facilities like this in the dark, with nobody looking to make sure that rules are followed, it’s easy for people to perform vicious acts of barbarism like this and hard to deny that it happens. Because history shows us that when people have unaccountable power, they use it to do terrible things.

Conservatives used to know that.

Incidentally, the pro-life movement is against forcing women to undergo hysterectomies, isn’t it? This is something they’d be outraged about, right?

Right?

•••

As far as I can tell, this is Donald Trump’s campaign message: “if you don’t re-elect me, all the terrible things that are happening will happen.”

Benjamin Wachs archives his work at www.FascinatingStranger.com. Email him at Benjamin@FascinatingStranger.com.