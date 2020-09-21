Two people were killed, 14 others injured; the Rochester school district will offer counseling services today

Rochester police are still trying to catch those responsible for the mass shooting at a house party that killed two young people and wounded more than a dozen others early Saturday night.

Currently, police haven't released the names of any suspects and they're asking for anyone who might have information to come forward, specifically with any video or witness accounts of the shooting.

The shooting happened on Pennsylvania Avenue, in the backyard of a house party. Two 19-year olds were killed and 14 others were shot.

The families of the two victims, Jarvis Alexander and Jaquayla Young, held a prayer circle on Sunday afternoon near the house where it happened.

“We just know that he was an innocent bystander and we're devastated by his killing," Alexander's Great Aunt Janice Duval said. "I just hope they found out who did this as soon as possible ... I feel so sorry for the other families, the young lady as well. I know they're devastated as well. So many people are devastated, so many people got shot."

The Rochester City School District announced counseling services will continue Monday.