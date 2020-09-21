We headed to Penfield to check out the trails in Ellison Park

Fall foliage season is here and the I Love NY leaf-lookers reported colorful developments in southern Monroe County over this past weekend. So we headed to Penfield and the trails in Ellison Park. Wouldn’t you know, Rosie picked the Coyote Den Trail. It’s a relaxing, wooded trail just a little over 2 miles out and back. Rosie didn’t find the coyote den or the coyote, but according to park history there was once a den there and hence, the name.

For me, a favorite part of this trek was the gigantic old trees, wildflowers, and the way the path winds through a wooded valley tucked between high slopes. It’s also known as a good trail for bird-watching and spotting all kinds of wildlife including turkeys and owls.

The next few weeks will bring some of the most beautiful scenery of the year in the Finger Lakes region. We plan to enjoy every minute of it and hope you will too!

See you on the trail!

Learn more about the trails in Ellison Park at https://www.monroecounty.gov/parks-ellison.

