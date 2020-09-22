The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development recently allocated the remaining $1.988 billion in CARES Act funding for the Community Development Block Grant program.

The allocation focuses funds toward places with households facing higher risk of eviction. To date, HUD has provided nearly $5 billion in CDBG funding nationwide to help communities combat the coronavirus and alleviate economic hardship.

Locally, this allocation is providing $705,585 to the town of Greece; $355,109 to the town of Irondequoit; $2,317,177 to the city of Rochester; and $2,705,056 to Monroe County.