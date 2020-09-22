WXXI will present the following TV and radio programs in October 2020, among others.

The remaining presidential and vice presidential debates will air on WXXI-TV and AM 1370 at 9 p.m. on Oct. 7, 15 and 22.

WXXI-TV will present “Driving While Black: Race, Space and Mobility in America” at 9 p.m. on Oct. 13 and “Independent Lens: Feels Good Man” at 10 p.m. on Oct. 19.

Classical 91.5 will broadcast “Best of the Boston Symphony” at 8 p.m. on Tuesdays starting Oct. 6. AM 1370 will air “Safe Space Radio” at 9 p.m. on Sundays, Oct. 11-25.

