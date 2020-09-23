Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Fairport

Sarah Dignan and Caitlin Merkley, of Fairport, completed internships over the summer as part of their academic studies at Canisius College in Buffalo. Dignan interned with SPCA Serving Erie County and Merkley interned with Edward Arcara CPA.

Pittsford

Caitlin Canny, John O’Neil and Kieran Sommer, of Pittsford, completed internships over the summer as part of their academic studies at Canisius College in Buffalo. Canny interned with the Buffalo Zoo, O’Neil interned with Roswell Park Cancer Institute and Sommer interned with Canisius’ Student Life Office.

Rochester

Olivia Winkfield, of Rochester, interned with the Buffalo Bills this summer as part of their academic studies at Canisius College in Buffalo. Winkfield earned a degree in journalism/sport management.