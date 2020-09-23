Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Rochester

Zachary Kier, of Rochester, interned with Journey’s End Refugee Services as part of their academic studies at Canisius College in Buffalo. Kier earned a degree in international relations/political science.

Webster

John Lammers and Nicholas Neamtu, of Webster, completed internships over the summer as part of their academic studies at Canisius College in Buffalo. Lammers interned with Merchants Insurance and Neamtu interned with Kodak NexPress.