The 50th annual Landmark Society House and Garden Tour will take place virtually this year, allowing organizers to highlight more than one neighborhood.

“It’s actually a dream come true — no lines, no parking issues, no weather problems, no shoe covers and, since you will be home, no mask needed,” said Cindy Boyer, director of public programs for the Landmark Society of Western New York.

The event will be a narrated video tour. To view the video, participants will purchase a “ticket” online and sent a link.

“The tour can be enjoyed any time between Friday, Oct. 9, and Sunday, Oct. 18, from the comfort of your favorite computer, laptop or phone,” Boyer said.

Since it’s a virtual tour, there is no need to focus on one neighborhood or an area that is convenient for parking and walking.

“We are able to ‘bring you to’ homes that could never be on a traditional tour, including a spectacular home in Brighton, an historic farmhouse near Brockport, a 184-year-old elegant Rochester mansion and a trendy mid-century modern dwelling in Brighton, among others,” Boyer said. “We look forward to sharing amazing city homes, fine country houses and a few surprises from our western New York region.”

Access to the video for one person costs $20 for Landmark Society members, $25 for nonmembers. Additional guests are $14. Visit landmarksociety.org for information.