An article by Joe Nacca dated Sept. 19 suggested finding an AP political story that is not mud-slinging. As I could not find one, I decided to share my recent positive encounter.

On Sunday, Sept. 20, my wife, Betty, Jack Thompson and I decided to take a trip to enjoy the beautiful fall season in the Finger Lakes. We stopped at Keuka Springs winery just outside Penn Yan. As we were sharing a bottle of riesling, three women took a seat next to our table. I went over and suggested taking their picture using their camera having Keuka Lake in the background.

As we continued our conversation, it was interesting to find out they are from Indonesia. Then, they shared with me that they travel to many countries and stated, “Americans are by far the most friendliest people in the world.” Their comment was endorsed by a couple from Germany at a nearby table stating, “We agree.”

As Betty and I, in our many travels to Mexico, have Mexican friends that share the same comment. In that group is our Mexican friend, Jorge, the bartender for the “Bachelor In Paradise” series.

Bob Calman

Canandaigua