Brockport native joins Ward Greenberg

Ward Greenberg Heller & Reidy LLP recently welcomed Brockport native Victoria Viola to its Rochester office as a paralegal. She will provide support to litigation partners and associates in tort, product liability and commercial matters.

Viola recently graduated with bachelor’s degrees in history and political science from SUNY Binghamton. She was president and chief editor of the Binghamton Law Quarterly, a student leader representative for the Pre-Law Student Advisory Committee, and president and professional development chair of the Phi Alpha Delta Pre-Law Fraternity.

While attending college, Viola was a legal intern in the Broome County District Attorney’s Office, a youth and neighborhood affairs intern for the city of Binghamton Mayor’s Office, and a campaign intern for congressional candidate Claudia Tenney. She plans to attend law school.