This year’s National Citizenship Education Teacher Post Recognition Award goes to Spry Middle School social studies teacher Mark Turner for promoting citizenship education in his classroom and school.

Turner received the award from Charles Klauck, quartermaster of the Webster VFW Post 9482. The award was signed by Cmdr. Nathan Browning in March, but COVID-19 shut things down before it could be presented.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars annually selects elementary, middle and high school teachers to participate in the Smart/Maher VFW National Citizenship Education Teacher program. Teachers who promote civic responsibility, flag etiquette and patriotism are prime candidates for this award.

Turner was recognized for encouraging students to participate in the Patriot’s Pen program. This VFW essay contest asks young minds to examine America’s history, along with their own experiences in modern American society, by drafting a 300- to 400-word essay expressing their views based on a patriotic theme selected by the VFW commander-in-chief.

Each year, more than 138,000 students in grades 6-8 enter the Patriot’s Pen contest for a chance to win their share of more than $900,000 in state and national awards. Each first-place state winner receives a minimum of $500 at the national level. The national first-place winner receives $5,000 and a trip to Washington, D.C.