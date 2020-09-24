ROCHESTER, — The shooting death of Breonna Taylor and the Kentucky Attorney General's decision to indict only one of the three officers involved is being felt in Rochester.

The grand jury announced that fired Officer Brett Hankison was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment in connection to the police raid of Taylor’s home on the night of March 13.

Wednesday night Free The People Roc and Black Lives Matter held a healing event at Highland Park. News 10NBC was there and got some reactions from those who attended about the news coming out of Louisville.

After a few weeks of protests and occupying Rochester City Hall following the death of Daniel Prude, members of both Free The People Roc, and Black Lives Matter are taking a "time out" to re-energize themselves as they continue to search for justice. They held a "For Us, By Us: Black Revolutionary Resistance" event as a way to celebrate some of the changes recently made as they made their voices heard.

"We're coming together with music and food, and joy, and therapists, just to come together and talk about the pain that we've experienced over the past THREE weeks," said Free The People Roc Organizer Indy Maring.

Although the low-key event is about healing many in attendance voiced their anger following the announcement in Louisville.

"I don't understand how one man can be charged for shooting at another apartment, and the other officers that shot into Breonna Taylor's apartment could be charged with reckless endangerment or anything," Malik Price said.

"Somebody has to be held accountable for what happened. You know it's just not fair," Crecy Williams added.

Free The People Roc, and Black Lives Matter Organizer Ashley Gantt says she's not surprised.

"Definitely really hurt, definitely disappointed, and definitely bracing ourselves for Rochester, and Daniel Prude, and what happens with his case," Gantt said.

But for now the marching, and chanting through the streets of Rochester is on hold.

"We need to continue the fight long term. So we're gonna take a quick break, talk to each other, cry together, love each other. Let people know we're a real community," said Free The People Roc's Stanley Martin.

A quick moment of silence was held at the event remembering all those over the years who died while in police custody.