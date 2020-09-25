The fires were far away. It was a clear day, cooler, great day for a bike ride. I found a friend and rode for a glorious two hours. No thoughts of doom and gloom. Time with grandchildren later in the day. Things can’t be so bad.

Text from my sister-in-law in Medford, Oregon. “My daughter and family are evacuating.” She tells me: “They were going to stay with us, but then we got the message — go now.” Packed and ready to go, packed meaning taking important papers, cash on hand and photos. All else expendable, likely to be totally gone if the fire comes that far.

Next day back, house intact. Yard and home with a half-inch layer of debris from a nearby town burned to ash. Eight-year-old daughter confused, frightened. Parents terrified. The beginning of fire season.

Extreme fires, floods, hurricanes, ice melts and a pandemic. Climate change: real, human-induced. Children look to adults. Children should have a future. My generation, comfortable with our “wise investments,” our “hard work” that “earned” us our reward. We all had help, able to build on successes of others. We had a chance at a future. Everything is not OK. Vote, speak up, listen to science!

Barbara Starr

Victor