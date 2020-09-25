In order to avoid the debacle billed as "debates" during the past four years' primaries and general election, I would humbly propose the following protocols for the upcoming Trump/Biden events:

1. Each candidate will be in a soundproof isolation booth facing the moderator, but unable to see/hear each other.

2. An electrode will be attached to a sensitive part of each man's body.

3. A mutually acceptable fact-finder will operate the electrical impulse machine.

4. Whenever a candidate reverts to name-calling or false statements, an electrical charge will be generated. Such charge will be amped up in each successive violation.

I would assert that whichever man can exit his booth without staggering or gibbering like an idiot should be declared the winner. Such protocols would eliminate the need for endless hours of pundits' analyses and allow us all to retire Tuesday night, assured that all future events will be much more productive discussions of the issues than we have witnessed in quite some time!

Pat Crowley

Bloomfield