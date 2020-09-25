This week is National Sheriffs Week, and I would like to recognize the men and women of the Office of Sheriff who protect and serve Ontario County.

A proclamation was signed by the governor in which it stated “The Office of Sheriff was one of the first public offices in colonial America and has been an integral part of the criminal justice system in New York state.”

The Office of Sheriff is unique and its duties encompass many facets of public service, such as emergency communication services, providing law enforcement services, court security services, civil services, correctional medical health services and maintaining correctional jails.

As stated in the proclamation, “As a constitutionally established public office, the Office of Sheriff is directly accountable to the public it serves, fulfilling a distinct and crucial public safety role in our state.”

It is my honor to serve as sheriff and acknowledge the hard work and dedication of the men and women of the Ontario County Office of Sheriff, who have chosen to protect and serve in our community.

Kevin Henderson

Ontario County sheriff