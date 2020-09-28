Police say the case is being investigated as an "unattended death"

A man was found dead in Lakefront Park in Canandaigua on Monday, located in approximately 2 feet of water near the shore, according to the Canandaigua Police Department.

Canandaigua police are working with the Ontario County Coroner's Office to determine the identity of the victim — a white male approximately 30 to 35 years old — and the cause of death. Police said the investigation is being handled as an "unattended death" and there is no cause for concern to the public.

The police department, along with the Canandaigua Fire Department and Canandaigua EMS, responded at 4:23 p.m. for the report of a person unresponsive in the water. The Ontario County Sheriff's Office Scuba Division assisted with the recovery of the victim.