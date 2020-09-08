Columns share an author’s personal perspective.

Our 1-year-old boxer puppy Gus likes to roam at night.



While our other boxer, 2-year-old Maggie, sleeps comfortably curled up in her crate until dawn, Gus is a night owl, starting out on our bedroom floor, then wandering down the hall, out into the kitchen and ultimately into my son’s bed. He learned, long ago, that there’s no room for sleeping in bed with me or my husband, since a queen-size bed just isn’t big enough for two humans and a very leggy dog.



As a young puppy, Gus, who has a paralyzed jaw from a freak accident and a tongue that permanently hangs off the side of his mouth, learned to love sleeping in beds.



He got spoiled sleeping in the bottom bunk of my son’s bed, which wasn’t a problem at first. My son enjoyed the company, and Gus liked sleeping nestled up to our boy. But in the last year, our 9-year-old boy has gotten bigger. And so too has Gus, who is now around 60 pounds. As much as our boy wanted his dog in his twin-size bed, a few months ago he started closing his bedroom door because Gus woke him up too much at night, squeezing our son off his own bed. Gus doesn’t just like sleeping in beds. He’s a bit of a bed hog, too.



And so, Gus started wandering at night. From our room, to the kitchen, to the couch, to our son’s bedroom door where he would whine in the early hours of the morning, begging to be let in. But our son was asleep. It was usually around that time that I would stumble out of bed, open our bedroom door and tell Gus to get in bed with us. Any sleep was better than no sleep at all, even if it meant a very needy boxer sleeping on my legs.



Last week, we moved into a new house, which meant new surroundings for all of us. For my son, it meant a much-needed bedroom of his own, since he’s been sharing a room with one of his sisters most of his life. It also meant more house to wander around in for Gus, a dog who has never lived in a home with stairs.



The first night after we brought the dogs home to the new house, Maggie quickly nestled down to sleep at bedtime. But Gus, being his usual self, wasn’t ready to sleep. We tried to keep him in our room on the floor, but he stood at the door, whining. So I cracked the door, knowing his wandering habits.



Twenty minutes later, however, I heard a banging thud-thud-thud sound from our foyer. And then quiet. I sprang from the bed along with my husband and we ran down the hall and to the top of the stairway. And there stood Gus at the bottom of the stairs in our foyer, looking up at us. His nub of a tail was wagging like it was no big deal that he fell down the stairs.



I was awake at that point - and so I turned on lights for him in case he wanted to use the stairs again, let him out and then we made our way back to bed. He followed me, but refused to go into our room. He looked down the hallway, unsure of where to go next. And so I went with him, opened our son’s new bedroom door and told Gus to go “night night.”



In the bed laid my 9-year-old son, in his new, full-size bed - plenty of room for him and his dog.



And so Gus happily jumped up in bed and curled up with our boy, who stirred before putting his arm around Gus. And the two laid there all night, in their new bed, in the new house.



Gus finally stopped roaming.

