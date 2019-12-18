Melissa Porter is recognized with national award for her role in helping match retired thoroughbreds with new owners through adoption

Finger Lakes Thoroughbred Adoption Program (FLTAP) trainer Melissa Porter was recently selected as an inaugural winner of the Good People for Good Horses Awards, presented by the Right Horse Initiative.

Porter is one of just eight individuals to be selected throughout the country for the award that recognizes individuals for exceptional work toward promoting equine welfare. Her contributions and commitment to helping at-risk horses in her role as Trainer at FLTAP led to her selection.

Porter joined the FLTAP team in March 2018 as trainer and her detailed approach in matching the right horse with the right person has resulted in high quality adoptions and helped the program nearly double the number of horses adopted in 2019.

“I never thought this job would turn into such a passion of mine,” says Porter. “These horses have a special place in my heart, and I enjoy watching them blossom in their new homes. I’m excited to end 2019 on such a strong note with this award from The Right Horse Initiative, and can’t wait to see where next year takes us.”

Porter, a graduate of Alfred State University, spent time prior to her role at FLTAP as a trainer of quarter horses in Colorado, where she first discovered a niche and passion for helping racehorses find new careers after training several mounts to barrel race.

FLTAP Board President Kim DeLong credits Porter’s work with bringing FLTAP to new heights in 2019. “Melissa’s dedication to each horse that comes into our program has not wavered since day one. She was helped us increase our adoptions and on behalf of myself and our Board of Directors, we couldn’t be more proud of her,” said Kim DeLong, FLTAP Board President.

The Right Horse Initiative is a collective of industry professionals and equine welfare advocates working together to improve the lives of horses in transition through a dialogue of kindness and respect.

“We are thrilled to be recognizing a group of outstanding individuals with the Good People for Good Horses awards. We had an incredible group of nominees and each winner has made a powerful impact in their field,” stated Christy Counts, President of the Right Horse Initiative.

The award is another high note for FLTAP in 2019, the first and only adoption center located on the grounds of a racetrack in the United States. Adoptions increased dramatically this year, with more than 50 retired racehorses being placed in new homes.

Money raised through donations and fundraisers combined with base funding from Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack and the Finger Lakes Horsemen and Benevolent Protective Association support the ongoing effort to care for retired racehorses awaiting adoption. FLTAP has facilitated more than 700 adoptions since its inception in 2006.