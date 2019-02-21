Canandaigua graduate scores 3 goals in opener for Lakers, which leads off our update on local athletes in college

One season off the field was enough for Ben Smith-Wilcox.

The Canandaigua Academy graduate missed all of 2018 with Mercyhurst and made the most of his return, scoring 3 goals on 4 shots to lead the Mercyhurst men’s lacrosse team to a 14-8 win over Wingate in Saturday’s season opener.

The junior attackman also had 2 ground balls and 3 caused turnovers for the Lakers, who play at Limestone College on Saturday.

Smith-Wilcox started his college career at Mercyhurst but played briefly at SUNY Oswego last spring before transferring back to Mercyhurst for this season.

Elsewhere …

Sophomore forward Brad Stone (Marcus Whitman) scored a season-high 7 points for the Finger Lakes CC men’s basketball team in last Wednesday’s win over Cayuga Community College, then scored 4 for the Lakers in their regular-season finale, a loss to Onondaga CC. The Lakers end their season with a 19-8 record. The Lakers finished tied for the regular-season title in the Mid-State Athletic Conference but lost the tiebreaker via coin flip and will open the conference tournament as the No. 2 seed against No. 3 Corning CC at Onondaga CC on Friday. The championship game is Saturday at 4 p.m. … Also at FLCC, freshman guard Jordan Naeye (Midlakes) wrapped up her regular season with the Lakers by scoring at least 2 points in 12 of the last 13 games. She scored 10 in Wednesday’s win over Cayuga CC then scored 4 in a loss to Onondaga CC. The Lakers finished 7-16 overall … Sophomore midfielder Zack Estabrooks (Victor) scored 1 goal for the Seton Hill men’s lacrosse team in Saturday’s overtime loss to Indianapolis … Freshman goalie Cassidy King (Canandaigua) got the start for the University of Indianapolis women’s lacrosse team in their 17-5 season-opening win over Findlay on Saturday. King made 4 saves and also had 1 ground ball and 1 caused turnover. Also at Indy, freshman defender Caroline Wood (Victor) had 1 caused turnover and 1 draw control … Sophomore defender Nate Arnold (Palmyra-Macedon) had 2 ground balls and 1 caused turnover for the LeMoyne men’s lacrosse team in its season-opening loss to Mercy College on Saturday … Sophomore guard Riley Record (Palmyra-Macedon) scored 14 points for the Keuka College women’s basketball team in Wednesday’s win over Wells College, then scored 11 in Saturday’s win over Morrisville State … Junior midfielder Jamie Trimboli (Victor) had 1 goal, 1 assist and 3 ground balls for the Syracuse men’s lacrosse team in Saturday’s 13-5 win over Albany. For the Danes, junior midfielder Pat Barrow (Victor) had 3 ground balls and was 0-for-2 on faceoffs … Junior attack Emily Hawryschuk (Victor) had 1 goal, 2 assists, 1 ground ball and 1 draw control for the Syracuse women’s lacrosse team in Monday’s 18-5 win over Coastal Carolina … Junior midfielder TD Ierlan (Victor) won 18 of 25 faceoffs for the Yale University men’s lacrosse team in its season-opening loss to Villanova on Saturday. Ierlan also scored 10 ground balls … Freshman forward Nikolle Van Stralen (Bloomfield) scored a goal for the Nazareth College women’s hockey team in Sunday’s 3-1 win over William Smith. Van Stralen also won 9 faceoffs for the Golden Flyers (19-4-2), who are finished with the regular season and are preparing for the March 2-3 UCHC playoffs … Junior goalie Victoria Greco (Palmyra-Macedon) made 4 saves for the Roberts Wesleyan College women’s lacrosse team in Saturday’s season-opening win over Wheeling Jesuit. On Monday, Greco needed just 1 save in a win over Newberry. Greco was credited with the win in both games … Sophomore defenseman David Farrance (Victor) has 3 assists in his last 3 games for the Boston University hockey team. He had 2 helpers in last Friday’s loss to UConn and had 1 in a Feb. 11 win over Harvard. For the season, Farrance has 17 points on 4 goals and 13 assists with a plus-minus of plus-5 … Ashton Collazo (Victor) of the Walpole Express was named 1 of 3 stars for Week 20 of the Eastern Hockey League. Collazo, a forward, had 5 goals and 1 assist in 3 wins for the Express and has at least 2 points in 6 of his last 7 games. For the season, Collazo has 23 goals and 15 assists in 34 games.