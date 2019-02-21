The 132-pound junior is among seven area wrestlers in Albany for this weekend's competition

Sports are full of lessons. Some come easy and some come with a bit of a sting.

"Yeah, I kind of overlooked people," Justin Smith said of last year’s SuperSectional wrestling tournament that cost him a return trip to the state championships.

But 2019 was different, and Smith is once again heading back to states, which are this weekend at the Times Union Center in Albany. He’s one of seven area wrestlers in pursuit of the ultimate glory for a high school athlete and there is no question he’s taking nothing for granted.

"It’s motivated me to be better," said the Marcus Whitman junior, who wrestled this season with the combined Marcus Whitman/Penn Yan team and is in the Division II bracket at 132 pounds. "I finished third at Supers last year and that hit me. Going to the state championships (as a spectator) last year and not wrestling was weird."

Whitman coach Terry Lucero felt for Smith, because he saw two years ago the joy for Smith in becoming the first wrestler in Whitman history to qualify for states. But when it didn’t happen last season, it was a tough pill to swallow.

"It’s never guaranteed," said Lucero. "You’ve got to earn it. This is our Super Bowl …

"But his work ethic over the last two weeks is the best practice I’ve seen from him in the four years he’s been on varsity. We’ve done the right things and he looks fantastic."

Smith, who is 39-8 this season, opens on Friday against Mike O’Brien (38-5) of Mount Sinai and at this point, Smith remains focused on his abilities and his preparation rather than worrying too much about what O’Brien brings. As Lucero points out, the state tournament is the best of the best and every wrestler in Albany this weekend has the physical skills to win.

So now, it’s all about the mental advantage.

"Making weight is step 1, that’s always huge," said Smith. "And then it depends on how you feel. I’ve been preparing myself and staying focused. I just need to stay tuned in and not get distracted."

It helps that Smith has been to the state tournament before, so he won’t be overwhelmed by the scene once he steps into the arena for competition. That will help with the focus part so he can concentrate on the tactical strategy of staying on his feet as much as possible because that’s where he feels his strongest.

In the same weight class in Division II is Ethan Ferro of Palmyra-Macedon. Ferro, who is 50-3 this season, is in the opposite bracket and there’s a chance he could face Smith in the 132-pound finals should both advance.

Joining Ferro from Pal-Mac is Kaleb Burgess (50-6) in the 120-pound class and Jace Schafer (51-3) at 99 pounds. Burgess opens on Friday against Jack Bosco (27-4) of Hackley and Schafer, who finished fifth at last year’s championships, opens against TJ O’Connor of Cooperstown-Milford.

In the 170-pound weight class in Division II, Wyatt Smith of Midlakes (39-2) opens against Dempsey Carroll (22-6) of Copenhagen.

In the Division I tournament, Victor has two wrestlers competing.

Alex Samson (41-5) opens against Adrian Rosario Beato (32-3) of Mott Haven. Samson finished in sixth place at last year’s state championships.

In the 170-pound class, Joe Theede (33-5) opens his tournament against Matt Rogers (46-2) of Wantagh.

Friday’s wrestling begins at 10 a.m. and Saturday’s semifinals begin at 10 a.m. Wrestlebacks on Saturday start at 12:30 and the championship matches are scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. start.