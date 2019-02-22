I didn't grow up with the game but the learning process has been constant, much like the game itself

I didn’t grow up with hockey but there are plenty of days I wish I had.

As a 1970s kid in Southern California, the game wasn’t really an option so I didn’t know any better. But I’ve spent enough time here in New York to watch and learn, the biggest of those lessons being quite simple and one you probably already know: It is one exciting game.

And really, calling it an exciting game doesn’t do it justice. It’s an explosive game, it’s a poetic game and it’s a demanding game. It’s a chaotic masterpiece with an ability to captivate full attention until the final horn sounds.

Of course, most sports have our attention. But hockey? Hockey is different in that if we have teams playing with a tie score or a 1-goal lead, the tension is intense until the very, very end.

Again, that doesn’t make hockey different from most other sports with the exception that the action of the game is constant. No waiting for the ball to be snapped, no inbounds passes or pitches being delivered.

With hockey, it’s all go and it’s all the time.

That’s what I remember most about my first exposure to the game, which involved going to Rochester with my dad for Amerks game. That was in the 1980s, a great time for pro hockey in Rochester.

The other big memory? Conversations with dad about how amazing it was to see hockey players skate backward. We’d never seen players skate forward, much less backward.

So even on its surface, it’s an exciting game. But like any other sport, there are intricacies to the game, and knowing more about that would make the game even better as a spectator, right?

But coming at hockey like that requires a different mindset. Because essentially, there are no real set plays like we see in soccer, lacrosse, baseball, football or basketball. So we’re not going to see players setting picks, no pulling guards and no hit-and-runs.

Hockey has some strategy to it but by and large, it’s spontaneous. It’s a game decided by the player. Results are dictated by their decisions and their reactions to situations, all of it happening in a split-second.

Still, there has to be something I can learn to watch for, right? Something to recognize and something to anticipate.

While I’m happy to report progress in this area for me, I’m still not ready to coach any team. At any level.

But in watching high school games this season, notably the Class B semifinal game with Canandaigua Academy on Wednesday night, I was pleasantly surprised to feel as comfortable as I ever have. I recognized situations unfolding that led to rushes on net, I noticed movement and space away from the puck that set up opportunities and I loved seeing linemates work together to keep the puck moving.

And the thing is, I was right. The game is even more exciting now. It is true that with knowledge comes power, because having a better understanding of how this game works makes for a much more enjoyable experience.

And now I’m at a place I didn’t think it possible: Hockey is even more exciting than when I first saw it. The wait for the next high school hockey season is long, so I guess I’ll just have to settle for college and NHL puck.

I don’t have a true rooting interest among NHL teams, though I do pull for the Sabres. The Washington Capitals also catch my eye because for a reason I can’t quite explain, I was drawn to the game of Craig Berube back in the 1990s.

It’s a nice position to be in because I find I can enjoy the NHL for what it is: hockey. And once the playoffs arrive, we can enjoy it even more because the intensity is through the roof.

And once we get there, we cross our fingers and hope to hear the best two words you can hear in the hockey postseason: Game 7.

