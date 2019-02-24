By and large, most winters don't present food problems for wild animals but that can change when snow becomes too deep

This past week I received a number of e-mails from some of my 83 semi-regular readers. The general theme was their concern over the bitter cold and snow cover, and their primary question was how could wildlife cope with such conditions?

The bottom line is that, so far this winter, wild birds and animals have essentially had a cake-walk in the survival department.

First of all the relatively warmer weather we have today and possibly into the coming week should wipe out a lot of snow, making the food supply even more available for all of the wild critters.

It is deep snow, which we really have not had much of so far this winter, that is the really serious problem. If it gets deep enough, and stays around long enough, deer and other wildlife could starve.

Relatively deep snows will cover much of the available food supply that wildlife depends on for their survival. Add a crust on the snow and things become even worse. It doesn't matter whether that food is acorns and other mast on the woodland floor, or grasses, waste grains or alfalfa stubble in harvested farm fields. It is these types of important foods that could become unreachable for many species.

The intense cold of this past January and early February did not do too much damage to wildlife, either. Frigid temperatures do require increased food intake to keep the internal fires burning at a level necessary for sustaining life. Many wild animal species like deer and turkey have learned how to remain inactive for long periods in order to conserve their energy.

When they do feed, they must find enough food in a short enough time period to both replace the energy used in finding the food and also sustain them through their next low-activity period.

What can anyone do to help wildlife through really bad weather conditions? The easiest answer, which is probably also the best answer from a scientific management point of view, is to do nothing. We should just let nature take its course.

Some weaker animals may perish, but the remainder will be the strongest, and will pass along their superior genes to future generations. Death by winter cold may be cruel by human standards, but it is practiced all the time in nature.

Some humans are not willing to leave the winter situation to nature's whims. They feel they have to do something, even when wildlife is not being too stressed by cold and deep snow. Most will begin to supplement the feed of various species of wildlife in order to preserve life and thwart the natural processes of nature’s "survival of the fittest" rule.

First of all, remember that New York prohibits feeding all wild deer. The Department of Environmental Conservation wants to reduce the chance that Chronic Wasting Disease might become established in the state. Keeping deer spread out, instead of concentrated at feeding sites, is good wildlife management.

That leaves songbirds and certain wildlife species such as wild turkeys. A good selection of supplemental food is imperative if you decide to begin a feeding program. Feeding the wrong food is the absolute worse thing anyone can do. For wild turkeys, course cracked corn and oats, either fed straight or mixed with birdseed including sunflower seeds, is the right food.

With respect to feeding song birds, various companies have made that a relatively easy matter for wan-a-be feeders. Virtually all of the various bird seed mixes will suffice with most local bird species. Many people add pure black oil sunflower seeds to commercial blends, a good fortification that many species will appreciate. And feeding straight black oil seeds will also work quite well.

There's another problem with feeding wildlife that must be considered before feeding begins. It may sound a little callous, but feeding wildlife can quickly turn into a very expensive proposition. And the costs can sneak up on the feeders, mainly through the natural tendencies of the species being fed.

Species such as wild turkeys have a way of communicating with other turkeys not in their own flock. Somehow the "word" spreads among all of the hungry turkeys in the area that good food is available at your feeding spot. Pretty soon there are more flocks coming.

That number can easily mushroom to three or four flocks. One Yates County resident, who began feeding a small flock of toms in early January, now feeds 60 to 80 turkeys daily. He was spending around $100 every week just for course cracked corn.

Remember that, just like backyard bird feeders, it is important to continue feeding once a supplemental feeding program begins. Wild turkey will become accustomed to obtaining food at the feeding spot. Any sudden ending in the feeding program may cause them to waste too much of their energy in that area instead of going to another area and finding a new food source.

* * *

Lost hunters are not necessarily dumb hunters. But there are times when dumb outdoor crooks do become lost. That is when cell phones come in handy.

Howard Kesherk, a Michigan resident, was out hunting last December when he became lost due to high winds and blowing snow. So he dialed 911 and asked for help. A Coast Guard helicopter and lots of police officers and game protectors were soon scouring the general area, and it wasn’t too long before Howard was found and officers reached his location. That is when his real troubles began.

You see, Howard had his trusty rifle with him, but no hunting license. But that didn’t matter because this mental midget was already a convicted felon, so he shouldn’t have had the rifle with him.

And it seems he had recently reached a plea agreement in a first degree home invasion case, which was his second felony conviction. Which brings up that darn rifle again. If he is convicted of that charge he becomes a three-time loser. We all know what happens then, right?

Maybe this dummy should have left that cell phone home.

Len Lisenbee is the Daily Messenger's Outdoor Columnist. Contact him at lisenbee@frontiernet. net.